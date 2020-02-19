Eyes on the sky during Lockheed Martin job recruitment at University of New Haven

One of the helicopters landed in the middle of the university's quad

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Eyes were on the sky at the University of New Haven Wednesday

A helicopter landed in the middle of the university’s quad.

“It was amazing to see it land on a college campus, I have never seen something like that before, I hope it inspires everyone here to become more interested in stem opportunities,” said junior, Seth Golembski.

The impressive landing was all part of Lockheed Martin day on campus

Representatives were on campus to talk about careers in stem and were also interviewing students and offering jobs to some lucky candidates on the spot

“I think it is a great experience to see what students here can do out in the field and the different opportunities they have that they might not have thought of before today,” said student Erin Satkowski.