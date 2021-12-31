Long COVID-19 testing lines continue in Hartford as 2021 comes to end

While some are happy to have walk-up test sites available, others are worried it could be counterproductive to the community.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As we enter the final countdown to the New Year, the holiday season still has COVID testing sites across Connecticut booked and busy.

This includes the no-cost, no-appointment needed test site on the corner of Albany Ave. and Woodland St. in Hartford, which attracts hundreds of people.

"The line is crazy, I attempted to go last Monday, and it was the same thing," explained Everald Henry, who opted out of the long line and ended up getting his COVID test at the airport.

However Jolani Little stuck out the wait.

"I was like 150 in line when they opened up this morning," said Little.

She came equipped for the wait.

"I have my chair, my blanket; I was all set and prepared," explained Little.

She said getting tested at the free PCR COVID-19 test at 1161 Albany Ave was her last hope of getting tested before leaving the country to see her family on Monday.

"The other ones I talked to, you had to call them in advance, and there were no times available for today or this whole weekend," Little explained.

While some are happy to have walk-up test sites available, others are worried it could be counterproductive to the community.

"That long line exposes more people to the virus, having them crowded, especially this time of year when it's cold out," explained Charles Granston.

He said with the holidays wrapping up, accessibility should be the top priority for residents.

"I think they should have more testing sites available, and at this stage of the game—in COVID-19, I think it's ridiculous," passionately said Granston.

No matter where you get tested, many agree—

"Go out and get tested," stressed Little. "It's better to be safe than sorry. But, you know, you never know who you could be affecting."

"Get the test and get the shot," echoed Henry. "It's crazy out here."

