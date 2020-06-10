Save the Sound releases their first-ever water quality scores for bays of Long Island Sound

The non-profit describes the results as 'surprising' and will raise concerns regarding climate change

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The non-profit Save the Sound has released its report card on water quality in Long Island Sound bays.

In addition to open-water testing, the organization said the biennial report included water quality grades and findings for 50 bays and bay segments in the Long Island Sound.

According to the organization, the study revealed surprising results, raising concern about the current ecological health of local bays and their resilience in the face of warming trends and ongoing pollution.

Only 44% of the bays and bay segments received a grade of B or above, according to Save the Sound.

Nearly half (48%) received poor grades of D or below for dissolved oxygen levels, an important measure of water quality.

Low dissolved oxygen (hypoxia) can lead to fish and other marine life die-offs, Save the sound said.

Another finding shows poor grades resulting from excess seaweed as well as algae floating in the water, which the organization said is caused by nitrogen pollution entering the Sound from coastal and upstream communities.

The report also revealed that the quality of nearby “open-water” in the Sound does not always predict the quality of water in adjacent bays, with important ramifications for environmental health.

Results from the 2020 Long Island Sound Report Card, including more than 12 years of data on water quality in the open waters of the Sound and two years of data on bays, have been posted to www.SoundHealthExplorer.com.

The site includes an interactive map allowing visitors to click on specific bays to view water quality grades and the data behind them.

The website also provides data on water quality at 200+ beaches, and a tool designed to highlight the potential impact of predicted rising sea levels on coastal communities.

The site also offers specific actions that local residents can take to protect and improve the water quality of Long Island Sound and its numerous bays.

Save the Sound said that bays adjacent to the most pristine sections of open water in the greater Long Island Sound can still score poorly, due to localized factors.

Wequetequock Cove, near Stonington, CT, had earned a “D-,” despite its location next to the Eastern Basin of the Long Island Sound, which scores an “A+.”