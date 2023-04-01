Longtime groundskeeper of Farmington country club found dead on golf course: Police

First responders tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A "longtime groundskeeper" of Tunxis Country Club in Farmington was found dead on the golf course Friday afternoon, according to Farmington police.

Officers, along with firefighters and AMR paramedics, were called to the country club around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a man down in a small body of water.

First responders tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was identified as Sebastian Berarducci, 86, of Plainville.

Police believe Beraducci had a medical emergency on a golf cart that then went into the water. Police do not believe at this time anything criminal occurred.

Farmington detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

