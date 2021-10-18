Longtime Connecticut LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang dies

Lang worked with Advancing CT Together on housing and addiction issues

HARTFORD, Conn. — Longtime LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang was mourned by those who she touched after word spread that she died on Sunday.

"The whole Advancing Connecticut Together community grieves the passing of Shawn M. Lang," John Merz, CEO at Advancing CT Together said in a statement. "As the longest-serving staff member (1992-2021), Shawn left a tremendous imprint on our program participants, staff and board, legislators, and colleagues throughout Connecticut and the nation. She might have only been 5'2'' but she filled the room whenever she entered it."

Merz continued: "She was a tenacious 'warrior' (her word) for those who were marginalized - from survivors of domestic violence to persons living with HIV/AIDS and opioid addiction, to every letter in the LGBTQA+ community. And she hugged everyone, from the homeless woman to the Governor. Her hugs and her words of encouragement and her chants of 'Fight AIDS now' will be sorely missed."

Merz said Lang worked at CT AIDS Resource Coalition which then merged with APH in 2018 to form Advancing CT Together.

Lang was a constant presence at the State Capitol, such as during the fight for marriage equality.

Governor Lamont released a statement regarding Lang's death and reflected on her contributions

“There is no doubt that Shawn Lang has made a lasting impact on Connecticut." Lamont said. "She dedicated her life toward giving a voice for the underrepresented and those in marginalized communities, and I am confident that generations to come will benefit from her advocacy. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. While her passing comes with incredible sadness, I am thankful that Connecticut has had someone as passionate and dedicated as her working to make our state more welcoming and more accessible for everyone.”



Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued a statement regarding Lang's death, calling her a "leader and advocate for fundamental human rights."

“Shawn Lang’s passion and courage were boundless, and her impact endless, as a leader and advocate for fundamental human rights. She stood up and spoke out unstintingly and ceaselessly for so many who are demeaned or disregarded, inspiring others to do the same," Blumenthal said. "She was a true fighter for LGBTQ+ rights, advocating for those with AIDS and HIV, and people impacted by opioid addiction. I am proud to have called her my friend, and like so many other public officials, I valued her sage advice. I extend my deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends.”

