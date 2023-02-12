QU professor and longtime ESPN producer Barry Sacks dies at 63

ESPN and Quinnipiac are mourning the death of legendary Barry Sacks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A longtime producer at ESPN and Quinnipiac professor passed away on Sunday, he was 63 years old.

Sacks suffered a heart attack on Friday night, which is believed to be the reason for his death.

Quinnipiac University issued a statement offering its condolences to Sack's family.

“We send our deepest condolences to Barry’s family, friends, and those in the university community who knew him,” said John Morgan, associate vice president for public relations at Quinnipiac University.

Barry joined Quinnipiac in 2015 and taught sports production courses in the sports journalism master's program and sports broadcasting to undergraduate students.

It is with profound sadness we relay that long-time adjunct instructor & former ESPN producer @barrysacks1 died this morning after suffering a heart attack Friday night. Our deepest condolences go out to Barry’s family, friends & all the QUJ alumni, students, faculty & staff. /1 pic.twitter.com/AE6nxTpY8z — Quinnipiac University Journalism (@QUJournalism) February 12, 2023

During ESPN's coverage of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the network paid tribute to Sacks, who had worked for the sports network for more than three decades.

"During his 33-year career in Bristol, Barry touched so many areas of the company. His passion for sports was unmatched, including his love for the New York Giants," ESPN host Suzy Kolber said in a televised report announcing Sacks’ death.

According to ESPN, Sacks is survived by his wife, Joann, and his son, Jesse.

Additional information is not yet known.

