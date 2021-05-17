Looking for inspiration in Downtown Hartford? It’s nine stories up

“Everything in it is symbolism towards growth and the changes we see coming,” said Pane.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Artist Corey Pane, who has painted numerous urban-pop works around the Capital City, is taking things to another level. Pane has been busy painting a mega mural on Pearl Street along a façade of the Goodwin Tower that he calls “Just Grow”.

The theme of the mural is a Springtime setting with a shining sun, a gardener watering flowers, and playful dogs down below enjoying the scenery.

“Everything in it is symbolism towards growth and the changes we see coming,” said Pane. Operating a giant mechanical lift, Pane ascends as high as nine stories to ply his craft to the side of the building, spray painting the sketches he already has outlined on the walls.

Over the past week, Hartford resident Amy LaBossiere has watched the mural slowly come to life. Admiring the work from down below, LaBossiere said, “this is a fantastic edition to Hartford, brightening up the streets.”

After filling in a large swath of yellow paint on the mural Pane said, “I definelty want this to bring happiness and sunshine to peoples’ days.

”The mural is scheduled to be finished on Friday, after which, Pane says, he will start work on a new mural project by Blue Back Square in West Hartford.

