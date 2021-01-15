Lottery dreams on two fronts

Pete Donahue, the senior director of marketing for the CT Lottery said, “this is the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, for Mega Millions."

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Easily busting through the billion-dollar mark, both main lottery games – Powerball and Mega Millions -- are putting up some serious numbers.

Pete Donahue, the senior director of marketing for the CT Lottery said, “this is the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, for Mega Millions, it’s the second-largest in history.” By Friday, Mega Millions had swelled to 750 million dollars, Powerball was rising above 640 million dollars.

In Manchester, at the Highland Park Market, the lottery ticket tally continued to grow.

“Everyone needs a dream,” said Highland Park Market owner Molly Devanney.

Devanney noted the grocery store had a dedicated employee on staff just to sell lottery tickets this week.

“It’s insane,” Devanney added, “you can get your groceries, your lunch or your dinner, but hopefully you can get your winning lottery ticket as well.”