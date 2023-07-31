CT Lottery reports issue with redeeming some scratch tickets

The issue only affects scratch tickets that require manual entry of ticket number by the retailer.

ROCKY HILL, Conn — A problem with the terminals is impacting a small number of scratch off tickets said CT Lottery officials.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation said there is an issue with the lottery terminal's response when retailers are manually validating scratch tickets by keying in the ticket number. The lottery terminal response may say the ticket has been previously paid.

If you have a scratch ticket and believe the response is incorrect, please hold on to your ticket and contact the CLC or bring it to CT Lottery headquarters.

"We are working to resolve the issue, and apologize for the inconvenience. We will update the status of the correction of the issue on our website. The correction is planned to be in place by Tuesday morning, August 1st," said officials.

Any player who believes they may have had this circumstance happen to them since May should also contact CLC so we can investigate your occurrence.

Players should contact CLC at (860) 713-2700 or CTLottery.org if they have any questions.

