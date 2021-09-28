Loved ones gather at vigil to remember 16-year-old killed in Hartford

"He was just learning about life," the teen's aunt said. He didn't get a chance to graduate, get his first license. I still ask myself why, whoever did this."

HARTFORD, Conn. — Family and friends of 16-year-old Waldemar Santiago gathered along Barbour Street Tuesday evening for a vigil remembering the teen.

According to police, he was shot and killed on Martin Street early Monday morning.

The teen's aunt spoke on behalf of the family at the vigil, pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"I just ask for one thing and one thing only for my nephew and for my family's pain, that justice be served for him. Just justice, I just want justice for my nephew," she said.

The teen was affectionately called Waldy by those who loved him.

"He was just learning about life," his aunt added. "He didn't get a chance to graduate, get his first license. I still ask myself why, whoever did this."

Police are trying to figure that out. They believe whoever shot him drove up next to him while he was on the sidewalk.

His family said he was there visiting the memorial for his friend who was shot and killed on the same street in August. That friend was only 17.

Now, another memorial sits about a half mile away on Barbour Street in front of Santiago's home. The memorial is made up of balloons, candles, and signs with messages for Waldy.

Community leaders said they are tired of seeing young people have to be memorialized in this way.

"This is the first time that I feel hopeless," Rev. Henry Brown with Mothers United Against Violence said. "I feel like what do we have to do? What do we have to do to prevent seeing another child die in this city?"

They are calling on the community to do its part by sharing information on deadly shootings, respecting one another, and working together to end violence.

"I would love to see our children happy to be able to walk the streets to go where they want to go without 'because I don't live on this street you're subject to gun violence'," Henrietta Beckman with Mothers United Against Violence added.

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit tips anonymously by calling (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

