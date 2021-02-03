Low temps in March are warmly welcomed at Mount Southington

The weather has cooperated in 2021 and snowmaking opportunities have been abundant.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A sudden surge of colder temperatures rolled across Connecticut on Tuesday, bringing whipping winds which made matters worse.

Not everyone was fighting the frigid temperatures. At Mount Southington, both skiers and staff alike warmly embraced the cold spell and they welcomed above average snowfall last month.

“This year we’ve really seen some nice cold weather that’s stuck around,” said Mount Southington general manager Jay Dougherty.

Dougherty noted that, even with COVID-19 protocols, this season has been a success.

“Even though we are working at fifty percent capacity,” he said, “People have just had this pent-up emotion and energy to get out.”

Last year, a warm February left bare spots across the ski trails, and ultimately, COVID-19 caused the mountain to have to close early for good.

“We got mother nature to help us this year, it started after Christmas and just kept going.” James Montana, from Southington, said.

Montana, who used to be a ski race coach, optimistically added, “I’m sure we will be here (skiing) into the end of March and into April.”

“It’s been a few years since we’ve had a strong March and, this year, fingers crossed, that’s what we have going," Dougherty said.

