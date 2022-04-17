Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to attend Super Monday event on Monday

The deadline to file 2021 tax returns is on Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Monday at 1:00 p.m., the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut will host Super Monday, where they will discuss the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz will be joining the Super Monday along with other representatives including Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to discuss the VITA program.

Free tax preparation through VITA will be provided by appointment.

For most taxpayers, the deadline to file 2021 tax returns, to file an extension, and pay taxes owed is on Monday.

The event will take place at The Village for Families & Children South Location in Hartford, Conn.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.