Family and friends prepare to lay Plainville teen to rest

15-year-old Lucas Brewer was last seen in the Farmington river with a visiting friend. After an intense search, both were found Monday afternoon

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — The family and friends of a Plainville teen will say their final goodbyes to him Friday.

Lucas Brewer, 15, had been reported missing last Thursday after he and 17-year-old Anthony Nagore were last seen in the Farmington River.

After an intensive search in dangerous waters for several days, both boys were found Monday afternoon. The heartbreaking discovery came just hours before family and friends were set to hold a vigil for them.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Brewer family with burial costs.

Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday at the Plainville Funeral Home on Broad Street.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a committal at the Forestville Cemetery.

"They fought together, they were right by each other's side for a long time, and just seeing them together made it a little bit better too. Knowing that they fought for each other's lives," said Dylan Brewer, the older brother of Lucas.

He remembers his brother, a rising sophomore at Plainville High School, as someone who loved to make others happy, and loved playing sports.

"He was a good kid, always had a smile on everyone's face. You could be sad as you want and he'd make you start dying, and a very good athlete, he was getting ready to hit his peak and show what he was about to everyone," said Dylan.

He said Nagore was a family friend that was visiting from out of state. The tragic end to the search providing some closure for the families.

"Finding him helped us out a lot and just everyone coming here to support us helped us out a lot, it helped us out for both families and it means a lot to us," said Brewer.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.