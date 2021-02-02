Lutz Children's Museum: Phoebe the hedgehog says '6 more weeks of winter'

Given how much snow Monday's nor'easter dumped on us, that's easy to believe.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Serving as a stand-in for Chuckles the groundhog, Phoebe the hedgehog at the Lutz Children's Museum has declared that there will be at least 6 more weeks of winter.

You can watch the announcement here.

Punxatauny Phil also made his prediction this morning, predicting 6 more weeks of winter as well.

Looks like we got a long month and a half ahead of us!

The ceremonies this year for any groundhog weather prediction will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opting for digital live streams instead of large crowds.