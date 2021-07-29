Lutz Children's Museum crowns new 'Chuckles'

Chuckles has the responsibility every year to declare if Connecticut will see six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Eight months after the passing of Chuckles X, her successor has been crowned.

Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester said they have welcomed their new official state groundhog, Chuckles XI, this week. She and her sister arrived at the museum from a USDA-certified wildlife rehabilitator. Both groundhogs were deemed non-releasable.

“A lot of wild rehabbed animals that come to the museum sustained their injury due to human interaction of some sort, so it is important that we try to give back to these animals as much as possible,” said Ashley Little, museum animal curator.

Those who hold the title of 'Chuckles' have the responsibility every year to come out and predict if Connecticut will see an extra six weeks of winter, or early spring, every Groundhogs Day.

Chuckles X passed away in October 2020 due to a chronic medical condition, the museum said.

The Lutz Children's Museum is a USDA-certified facility that only accepts wild animals that are non-releasable to promote proper care and practice when dealing with wildlife.

