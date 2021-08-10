Getting lost in Lyman Orchards corn maze has found plenty of dollars for charity

Since 2000, the ever-popular attraction has raised about $700,000 for cancer research.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Now in its 22nd year, the Lyman Orchard’s Corn Maze is open again on four acres in Middlefield.

This year, the theme of the maze is classic Rock & Roll. But beyond the twists and turns of the always popular maze, there has been a charity aspect that has grown over the past two decades as well.

“Since we started in 2000 with our first maze, we’ve donated a dollar of every ticket sold to the American Cancer Society and since 2000 we’ve raised nearly $700,000,” John Lyman, the owner of Lyman Orchards, said.

With another busy season this fall, Lyman is expecting the proceeds for the American Cancer Society to increase again.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Lyman, “We never thought we’d ever get to that number [$700,000] and it keeps growing every year.”

Watch Live Interview with John Lyman

He added that the customer base for the corn maze and agritourism on the 1,100 acres of his orchards has remained steady.

“It really is a testament to the support of our customers,” he said, “and it’s a dedicated way to raise money.”

When asked about the 22-year old family tradition of the corn maze Lyman said: “It’s a fall classic, absolutely.”

It is currently apple and pumpkin picking season at Lyman’s.

To learn more about this year’s Lyman Orchards Corn Maze, their Halloween happenings, and the Pick Your Own seasons click here.

