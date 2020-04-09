Local officials issue public health alert after bat in Lyme tests positive for rabies

Officials said the bat was found in the area of Hamburg Road. Residents are being urged not to feed or approach wild or stray animals.

LYME, Conn — The Ledge Light Health District announced Friday that a bat has tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the bat was found in the area of Hamburg Road.

Now, local residents are being urged not to feed or approach wild or stray animals.

"Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people," officials wrote in a release. "It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus."

The Ledge Light Health District further explained that the virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals.

According to a release, it can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.).