Inmate dies of COVID-19 after contracting virus for second time: officials

The unidentified inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 9.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — A 78-year-old inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution has died after contracting COVID-19 for the second time, officials announced Thursday.

The individual, who was not identified, died Wednesday morning while being treated for the virus at the facility’s infirmary. The inmate had suffered from several significant underlying health issues.

Officials said the individual previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in December 2020.

This time, the 78-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9 and was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. He was returned to the correctional facility on Aug. 16.

According to officials, the inmate was serving a 40-year sentence for risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault in the first degree.

The man’s death due to COVID-19 is the first for an inmate under the care of the Connecticut Department of Correction since January 2021, officials said.

There are currently 70 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut’s jails, according to the department’s website. There are 51 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

As of Sept. 3, more than 4,700 inmates have contracted COVID-19 and there have been at least 19 deaths. The most recent death is not included in the tally.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.