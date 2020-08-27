Barricaded man in Madison; SWAT on scene as residents told to shelter in place

Police said a man has barricaded himself inside his parents' home.

MADISON, Conn. — Madison police said there is an active standoff situation on Salem Road.

A 46-year-old man reportedly barricaded himself inside his parents' home following a domestic dispute around 2 a.m.

Police said the parents made it out safely. The son reportedly lived in the house with his parents.

There are believed to be registered firearms inside the home, according to police. Officials said they have not been able to contact the man since 2:30 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., the situation has not been resolved.

South Central Regional SWAT team and crisis negotiation teams are on scene.

Neighbors have been asked to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.