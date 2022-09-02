Madison fires 3 police officers, after 2 filed discrimination suits

Tow of the officers filed a discrimination suit in 2021, citing a hostile work environment and discrimination based on their sex.

MADISON, Conn. — On Friday, the Town of Madison Board of Police commissioners voted to fire three officers, Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria at a special meeting.

Natasha and Lauria filed discrimination suits in 2021, citing a hostile work environment and discrimination based on their sex.

The Board said the officers violated the Police Department's Code of Conduct, alleging harassment and unprofessional conduct.

The Board is an independent body of citizen volunteers that is charged with the oversight of police department employees.

The officers were placed on leave back in June.

This is developing story, stay with FOX61 for updates.

