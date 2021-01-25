Madison garage damaged in fire

MADISON, Connecticut — Firefighters were called to a garage fire early Monday and were able to prevent it from damaging the house.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Langshire Dr around 2am Monday morning. The fire was in an attached garage of a raised ranch house. All the people inside were able to get out safely before the fire department's arrival.

The fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading into the main part of the house, however there was smoke damage throughout. Madison Hose was assisted on scene by North Madison Volunteer Fire Department, Guilford Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company, and Madison Ambulance. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Madison Fire Marshal's office.