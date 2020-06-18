Madison woman dies in serious head-on collision

Madison PD said two people were injured, while a driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified the driver as 56-year-old Tracy Decosta.

MADISON, Conn. — Police say a woman has died following a head-on collision Wednesday evening.

According to officials, Madison PD responded to reports of a two-car crash on Route 79 (Durham Road) in the area of Goat Lot Road around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located two cars that were involved in a serious head-on crash.

Madison Police said in a release, two people were injured, while a driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the deceased driver as 56-year-old Tracy Decosta, of Madison.

The two people were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with various injuries, some determined to be severe—to life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

Members of the Madison Police Department and the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit have processed the scene.