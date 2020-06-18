Madison woman dies in serious head-on collision

MADISON, Conn. — Police say a woman has died following a head-on collision Wednesday evening.
According to officials, Madison PD responded to reports of a two-car crash on Route 79 (Durham Road) in the area of Goat Lot Road around 6:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders located two cars that were involved in a serious head-on crash.
Madison Police said in a release, two people were injured, while a driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials identified the deceased driver as 56-year-old Tracy Decosta, of Madison.
The two people were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with various injuries, some determined to be severe—to life-threatening.
The accident remains under investigation.
Members of the Madison Police Department and the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit have processed the scene.
Anyone with information or is asked to contact Sergeant Jeremey Yorke at (203) 245-6500.