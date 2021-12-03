Madison woman dies in Vermont snowmobile crash

Police said the woman went off the trail and was thrown from the vehicle

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A Madison woman is dead following a single snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in Vermont, police said.

Vermont State Police-Rutland said they were called to the crash on VAST Trail Road, near Yale Road South in Mount Holly around 3:15 p.m.

During the investigation, police learned that 52-year-old Jody Catalino had been traveling south on the trail, hit a turn, and went off the trail.

Police said Catalano was driving a Yamaha SXR 500 snowmobile around 20 mph and was thrown from the snowmobile, hitting her head on a tree.

Catalano was wearing an approved helmet at the time but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

