Madison's going yellow with 2000 Daffodils planted throughout the town

MADISON, Connecticut — The Garden Club of Madison has been busy over the last 4 years, planting and maintaining over 2,000 daffodils in a dozen locations across the town.

“Year one we set up the logistics and our garden club went out to some public works that we take care of at the edge of town in the beaches and some of our historic buildings and set the bulbs in place for the following spring,” said Rosalyn Cama, Chairman, Garden Club of Madison.

Among the many members of the Garden Club who helped make it happen were the Girl Scouts.

“We had many members involved in planting 2,000 bulbs," said Philippa Mannino, Co-President of the Garden Club

“We thought how could we maximize these bulbs, how do we get people to see them. We said why don’t we link them into a trail,” said Mannino

The Daffodil trail connects the 12 locations. Maps are available at the Library and just outside the Deacon John Graves house, which also is stop number one.

“We had to keep the COVID-19 safety regulations in mind, so we thought this was a great way, a safe way for people to get out for fresh air,” explained Mannino

You can start at any of the marked spots along the route from East Warf Beach to many historical buildings downtown, viewing at your leisure through the self-guided tour.

A few different varieties of Daffodils have been planted that work well with our type of climate. The vibrant shades of yellow will continue to bloom well into April, a sure sign of warmer days ahead.

