People trapped in Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville after severe storm damage

Massive emergency response in Illinois.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. —

Multiple people were trapped in an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, in a storm Friday night.

Officials say a building partially collapsed. A National Weather Service storm report indicated people were trapped.

The roof and walls were gone from a large section of the building.

The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening. It was under a second tornado warning later in the night as crews sorted through the wreckage.

First responders arrived on scene quickly, with about 30-40 emergency vehicles at the location to help with the incident.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

5 on Your Side crews are at the scene, and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

