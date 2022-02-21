Major Cheshire oil spill clean up nearly complete

Oil trickled down into residential area's possibly contaminating water supply in wells.

CHESHIRE, Conn — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says the very hilly and windy Bethany Mountain Rd. in Cheshire is close to reopening after being shut down since a home heating oil truck rolled over releasing its contents on February 11th.

"The truck rolled over about 500 feet up the street and oil ran into a recently installed catch basin," said Bruce Devanney, Vice President for Environmental Services, Inc. "

After the truck's tank split open, 2,000 gallons of oil were released. A curtain drain needed to be replaced in addition to part of the road after contamination.

"From there it (oil) went into the catch basin across the street and started running through the woods and we finally caught up with it," Devanney said.

The area of the spill is a public water supply watershed area and there are neighborhoods below the spill site. Many of the homes have wells.

"I don't think it's a real danger to me and my well but the people that are closer may be an issue, especially into the watershed," said

Jerry Molaver, who lives just off of Bethany Mountain Road.

Devanney said he is confident his crew stopped the oil from seeping further down the hill, digging 17 feet below grade on the south side of the road.

Richard Yusza, who has lived near the crash site for 50 years, said his well tested fine a couple of days ago. And while he would like it tested again in a couple of weeks, just to be safe, he says he will have to find a private contractor because the local health department won't do it.

"That's because there was no effect on the public water supply," Yusza said.

As of Monday morning, 2,600 tons of soil were carted away using 110 roll off style containers. Devanney expected his crew to be done with their remediation by the end of the day Monday.

Bethany Mountain Rd. may reopen as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

