Pushing through for dream come true | Make-A-Wish finds ways to adapt during pandemic

The organization took a cue from the kids they serve and found ways to be resilient

HARTFORD, Conn. — For decades, the Make-a-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes to thousands of children with critical illnesses in Connecticut and around the county.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed challenges on the wish-granting process, but the foundation said they had to push through and figure out a way to still make wishes come true.

"This pandemic has really shown the community kind of what our wish kids and families go through on a day-to-day basis because they have critical illnesses, they're used to being in isolation and not being able to leave their home, or restricted in many ways," Carin Buckman, the marketing manager with Make-a-Wish Connecticut, told FOX61.

Children are referred to Make-a-Wish by family, friends or even their physicians, with hopes of having their life-changing wish come true. Wishes give kids the opportunity to dream big.

"It's their resilience and their strength that has really taught us as an organization and as a chapter about how we can be that resilient and that creative with still granting wishes through this time," Buckman said.

When the pandemic started, Make-a-Wish created "Hope at Home Wishes", an opportunity for the foundation to still grant children larger-than-life wishes, with guidelines, health, and safety as a top priority.

Granting wishes continues to inspire the community and the wish kids to keep on pushing through their tough lives, to live life to the fullest!

To Donate to Make a Wish Foundation's Connecticut Chapter, or to nominate a potential "Wish Kid", you can visit them at https://wish.org/ct

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.