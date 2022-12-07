Make-A-Wish grants Northford teen's wish after cancer devastated him twice last year

Tony's colorful expression caused many to laugh, but his life over the last year and a half has been no laughing matter

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHFORD, Conn. — Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 3,600 wishes to local children, who, at the time they apply for a wish, must be battling a critical illness. Tuesday, FOX61 captured the incredible joy and heartache of a 17-year-old Northford Wish Kid, who was impacted by cancer twice last year.

"Holy (expletive)," exclaimed Antonio Nero as he came down the stairs in his home and saw that his wish had been granted.

Tony's colorful expression caused many to laugh, but his life over the last year and a half has been no laughing matter

"On March 25 of 2021 I got diagnosed with carcinoma," the high school junior said.

A long hard battle ensued.

"I ended up going through six months of chemo," Nero said. "I stopped treatment on September 27 and I beat it."

Unfortunately, his mother did not beat cancer.

"It's kind of a hard topic for me," Tony said.

That's because shortly after he was deemed cancer-free "she got diagnosed with stage four liver (cancer) and passed away on November 1."

Today, happy thoughts. His wish for a basement makeover was granted.

"Raymour & Flanigan is donating his big gift but we also went on Amazon for his wish list and bought everything that was on his wish list," said Ronell Hargraves of Raymour & Flanagan.

"This is sick," Tony said, as he surveyed the entire basement, including the brand new, multi-feature sectional couch

This is the first time Raymour & Flanigan has partnered with Make-A-Wish Connecticut. They expect to do more with Make-A-Wish throughout New England.

"What's great about Antonio is he's really an old soul who just wants to spend time with friends and family, just hanging out and so this is a wish that's gonna last a lifetime," said Pam Keough, President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Part of the basement makeover included treasured family pictures, including many with mom hung prominently

"It's beyond words honestly and if I start to try to explain it to you I'll probably start crying," said Antonio's father, Larry Nero.

Tony had one final message for those that made this day possible.

"Thank you, guys. I really appreciate this. Seriously. I don't know what I would do without you guys. Thank you."

Make A Wish says each wish costs approximately $10,000 to grant. So, of course, they're always looking for great corporate partners, like Raymour & Flanigan.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.