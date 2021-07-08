Make-A-Wish sends Branford boy off on week- long camping trip

It was all thanks to a partnership between "Make-A-Wish” Connecticut and the listeners of morning radio team, Chaz and AJ.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Dreams became a reality for four-year-old Seth Plourde from Branford Saturday morning as he and his family received a very special send-off heading out on an RV trip.

It was all thanks to a partnership between "Make-A-Wish” Connecticut and morning radio team, Chaz and AJ, heard on 99.1 WPLR and 95.9 WFOX.

Seth was born with a heart issue that required surgery five days after being born.

"He needed two more open-heart surgeries over the years, one at four months and the last was three years of age, last year, right before COVID, and so he's recovered and despite the pandemic, he's been doing really well," said Carole Plourde, Seth's mother.

Seth's wish was to take a camping trip down south in an RV with his family. $10,000 needed to be raised so that “Make-A-Wish” could make it all happen. Chaz and AJ were able to raise the money in 24 hours back in April to grant the young boy’s wish.

"We had our generous tribe listeners were very generous and gave us money," said AJ. "To have the community come together is fantastic, I mean if anything nowadays, more folks need to come together and this is a beautiful way to do it."

On Saturday, Seth and his family were sent off by AJ dressed up as Seth’s favorite character “Godzilla,” the Branford Police Department and the Branford Fire Department.

"Over the last four years, it's just been a lot of stress, so taking off and having no worries and just enjoying and seeing my boy smile, there's no price to that," said Carole.

Joining Seth on his RV vacation are his parents and his siblings. The seven-day journey will take them to Delaware, Virginia Beach, Outer Banks, NC, Gettysburg, PA and back to Connecticut.

