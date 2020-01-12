Here's how you can make an impact in Connecticut on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, all about giving back.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it's time to give back and do some good!

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, all about giving back.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Community Renewal Team is asking for you to help families living in poverty this holiday season.

FOX61 is told that each donation made by the end of this month will be matched dollar for dollar. It's all thanks to an anonymous donor who is making this generous match.

According to CRT, donations are needed more than ever.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused thousands of people living in poverty to become even more vulnerable and at-risk, officials said. They rely on the availability of emergency food, shelter, basic needs and much more to stay safe and to improve the quality of their lives.

Also, Mystic Aquarium has announced the launch of 'Animal Heroes.' Its a subscription box that calls on kids to give back to the planet.

“It makes perfect sense to announce the upcoming launch of ‘Animal Heroes’ on #GivingTuesday,” said Katie Cubina, Senior Vice President of Mission Programs at Mystic Aquarium.

Students will learn how to help preserve wildlife, conserve natural resources, and give back to the earth through interactive games, videos, and unique outdoor activities and challenges.