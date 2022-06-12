State workers make sure measurements of consumer goods are accurate

The state introduced its new metrologist Monday.

WINDSOR, Conn. — The Department of Consumer Protection introduced the state’s new metrologist Tuesday.

Chris David was hired to oversee the lab that insures consumers are getting consumer items like a gallon of gas or a pound of bacon. They also certify that the scales that weigh commercial vehicles are accurate.

David showed off the State Metrology Lab, which is located on the Windsor / Hartford town line in a former Volkswagen dealership. The lab is equipped with standardized weights and measures, calibrated to both national and international standards.

“These balances are so sensitive, that even a little bit of oils from your fingertips can change the accuracy of the readout,” said David.

“One of the oldest forms of consumer protection is to make sure people get what they pay for,” said Michelle Seagull, Commissioner for the Department of Consumer Protection. “And that means making sure that if you’ve bought a pound of something or a gallon of something that you’re in fact getting something that weighs that amount.”

The department registers nearly two thousand gas and oil dealers in the state and regulates over three thousand locations that have scales and other measuring devices.

