Inventors on the clock; Make48 comes to Hartford

The show pits eight teams against each other in a 48-hour race to create an innovative consumer-friendly product – think Top Chef meets the inventor set.

HARTFORD, Conn — MakerspaceCT offers around 30,000 square feet of machines, brainstorming areas and gadgetry for would-be inventors to work with.

This week, the PBS docuseries Make48 is in Hartford, shooting their latest episode.

The show pits eight teams against each other in a 48-hour race to create an innovative consumer-friendly product – think Top Chef meets the inventor set.

Readying for the show, co-creator, Tom Gray said, they've found that everyone has ideas.

"But getting them out of your head and making a prototype is extremely challenging,” Grady added.

The focus of the competition at MakerspaceCT tasks the teams to create a backyard patio product with a price point between $30 and $180 dollars.

Make48 is sponsored by New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker, and while it’s not likely, there is always the chance that the company could decide to bring a Make48 product to store shelves.

Make48 comes to Hartford 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Among the teams in the competition were the Hartford Hawks, including four juniors from the University of Hartford.

UHart team member Omario Ricketts said it’s a really cool experience to try and invent something that could be helpful to everyone somewhere.

"This space is amazing. The tools they have for us, it’s crazy," teammate Alissa Hoffman added.

The top two teams from the Hartford competition will advance to the finals, which will be shot in the Spring at a location to be announced.

"We want to see lifesaving products coming out of this," Gray added

To learn more about Make48, click here.

To learn more about MakerspaceCT, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.