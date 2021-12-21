Man accused of fatal Dec. 2020 shooting at Town Fair Tire in Orange charged with murder

25-year-old Terrance Allen, formerly of New Haven, was served an arrest warrant at Derby Superior Court Tuesday. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

ORANGE, Conn. — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a Town Fair Tire store in Orange last year has been charged with murder, police said.

Terrance Allen, 25, formerly of New Haven, was served an arrest warrant at Derby Superior Court on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Boston Post Road store on Dec. 26, 2020, and located a man in one of the service bays with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Joshwua Figueroa, age 27, of New Haven

Allen faces the following charges: murder, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police initially said Allen was working as an employee of Town Fair Tire when he was confronted by the victim. Officials were investigating the nature of the dispute and the relationship between the two men.

Allen has been in custody since the deadly shooting. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

