Man accused of fatally stabbing Waterbury 14-year-old boy appears in court

Jeimy Cintron, 27, was in court for fewer than three minutes Tuesday, and he received an earful on the way out.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The man accused of stabbing a Waterbury a 14-year-old boy to death in late September was back in court Tuesday and it wasn't only the judge who spoke to him.

"You’re a murderer," said Darlene Morales, the mother of 14-year-old fatal stabbing victim Angel Velez. "You killed my son, you murderer!"

Teary-eyed outside of Waterbury Superior Court, the mother of three said: "He didn’t have to kill my son. It was just disgusting and it’s painful. It feels like someone ripped my heart out."

Velez, a Wilby High School sophomore, was allegedly stabbed in the chest by Cintron, whose wife told police he suffers from mental health challenges. Court documents say witnesses told police the 14-year-old victim was egged on by Cintron, who wanted to fight Velez outside of a Colonial Ave. convenience store.

"I try to control myself because I want to be the strong one for everybody else, but you know just seconds before he came out the door, I didn’t know how I was going to react," said an emotional Orlando Morales, who is the boy's uncle.

Velez’s uncle said the teen had such a bright future in part because he enjoyed helping others.

"For you to see a 14-year-old doing volunteer work for the community and stuff like that that’s hard to see nowadays," Orlando Morales said.

Something else hard to see for the family was at the 14-year-old’s gravesite over the weekend. His mother's heart sank again as the decorations they had placed there had been thrown around.

"And we had purchased these really cool solar lights that would change colors at night and they were missing," said Darlene Morales. "They’re all gone."

Nine of them were swiped from the boy’s gravesite, but there was a quick response.

"His friends came early this morning and put up new lights because they were really upset that someone stole his lights," his mom added.

To help defray the cost associated with Velez’s funeral, the family is holding a baked ziti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 12 at Party Galore, 1496 North Main. St., Waterbury from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information email darlenemorales537@gmail.com.

