Man arrested after a violent medical episode at Bradley Airport

The man had climbed the fence to get in and assaulted an airline employee who confronted him

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — State police arrested a man who broke onto the Bradley Airport ramp and assaulted an employee during a medical episode.

Troopers responded to a call at Bradley Airport at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday to a man who had broke into the Bradley Airport ramp area.

Troopers say the man had climbed the fence to get in and assaulted an airline employee who confronted him. Other employees were able to detain the suspect until Troopers arrived on scene.

The assaulted employee reported minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to Hartford Hospital by Windsor Locks EMS for a medical evaluation.

Criminal charges are currently pending.

