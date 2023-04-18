Man arrested after threatening to kill, shoot up and bomb workplace: Danbury Police

Jun Yao Chen, was arrested and charged with threatening in the first degree, criminal mischief third degree, and disorderly conduct.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man was charged in Danbury after threatening to kill someone, shoot up, and bomb the building while at work, police said.

Danbury police responded to a call at Arcmed on Shelter Rock Road for a threatening complaint on Monday. When police arrived, the manager explained that an incident occurred between two employees where one of the employees threatened to kill the other.

According to police, a witness said the same employee made a threat to shoot up and bomb the building.

When police did a check on the suspect, it was revealed that he had a valid Connecticut Pistol Permit and multiple firearms registered to him.

Police said that due to the severity of the claims, a risk protection order was completed. A search warrant was executed, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various calibers and all known weapons were seized.

Chen is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611.

