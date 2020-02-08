Man arrested at Seymour Stop and Shop after taunting customer for wearing a mask

Management had asked him to leave when the argument "turned physical".

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Seymour Police say they were called to the Stop & Shop on Franklin Street Friday afternoon when a fight erupted over COVID-preventive face masks.

Police say they received numerous 9-1-1 calls around 3:30 p.m. about the fight. They determined that a mask-less 28-year-old Leon Lewandowski had been taunting another customer for wearing a face covering. Police say Lewandowski became aggressive towards the customer, who "tried to defend himself and it turned physical."

According to police, store management had already asked Lewandowski to leave before any fisticuffs erupted, and Lewandowski had refused.

Police charged Lewandowski with Disorderly Conduct and 1st-degree Criminal Trespass. He was released on a promise to appear and is due in Milford Superior Court on September 15th.