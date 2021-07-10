Man arrested for attempted burglary with a hammer

A security alarm allowed officers to arrest him immediately

HAMDEN, Conn. — Officers arrest a man who broke into a house with a hammer.

Police say Chas Williams set off the security alarm at 2 a.m. today on Dixwell Avenue.

They responded to the alarm and found Williams in the back of the holding a hammer.

Police found a damaged screen and broken window where Williams entered.

Williams was arrested and taken to police headquarters and charged with 2nd degree attempted burglary, 2nd degree trespassing, 3rd degree mischief, and possession of burglary tools and is detained on a $25,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on October 7.

