Man arrested for damaging railroad property in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was arrested on Friday after detectives witnessed him on video tampering with railroad tracks near Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury.

At around 8:00 a.m., 63-year-old Jose Aquino was found tampering with the tracks and taken into custody. He was transported to Troop A in Southbury where he was charged.

This follows a series of events that occurred on May 23 when Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad were asked to investigate recurring damage to the Connecticut Department of Transportation's railroad tracks in Waterbury.

A person was reported to have been tampering with the railroad tracks in more than one location. Railroad workers told the detectives this could potentially derail the train from its tracks, police said.

Aquino was charged with Damage to Railroad property in the first degree, Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree.

Aquino posted a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 21st.

