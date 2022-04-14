New Britain man arrested in connection to ATM theft: police

Authorities believe he is part of an organized group of conspirators who have allegedly been committing burglaries throughout the state and in the surrounding states

CONNECTICUT, USA — A man was arrested on a Middletown Police warrant, Thursday in a conspiracy to steal ATMs in Conn.

Santos Colon-Gonzalez, 24, of New Britain, has 78 charges, which include multiple degrees of larceny and burglary, criminal mischief as well as charges of corrupt organization and racketeering. Colon-Gonzalez was held on a $500,000 bond.

Authorities believe he is part of an organized group of conspirators who have allegedly been committing burglaries throughout the state and in the surrounding states since 2020.

Police said part of the alleged conspirators for the organized group include Rafael Delvalle, 25, of New Britain, Joanberto Rivera, 22, of New Britain, and Nelson Colon-Davila, 21, of Hartford. All of which have previously been arrested. Delvalle and Colon-Davila are incarcerated. Rivera has six other pending cases, including conspiracy to steal catalytic converters. He is free on combined bonds for these cases exceeding $750,000.

The warrant for Colon-Gonzalez charges him with burglaries committed in Middletown, Portland, Newington, Prospect, North Branford, Meriden, Fairfield, Farmington, South Windsor, Ansonia, Naugatuck, North Haven, Milford, East Haven, Glastonbury, and Hamden.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.