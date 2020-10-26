Man arrested in Meriden home invasion

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police arrested a man on multiple charges Sunday in connection with a home invasion that involved the theft of guns and drugs.
Police said they were called to 202 W. Main St. for a report of an armed Home Invasion Sunday. The caller reported four firearms stolen during the incident and provided police with a description of the suspect vehicle.
Police said they used evidence to locate the vehicle at 96 Franklin St. in Meriden. After obtaining a search warrant, police arrested Oneal Ward, 24,in connection to the home invasion. Three firearms and a quantity of marijuana was also seized from the location.
Anyone with any further information about this incident is urged to call Detective Fonda at (203) 630-4178 or the Major Crimes Tip Line at (203) 630-6272. We appreciate the public’s assistance in all matters.
Ward was charged with:
- Home Invasion
- Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree
- Theft of a Firearm (3 counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (3 counts) (convicted felon)
- Possession of Marijuana