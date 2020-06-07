Bear attacks man walking dogs in Simsbury game preserve

The man and one of his dogs were bitten, another dog ran off and is missing.

SIMSBURY, Conn — A man and one of his dogs were bitten by a bear, and another dog ran away and is missing after the encounter.

Police say the man was walking three dogs along the Eddy Loop Trail in Simsbury portion of the McLean Game Refuge. The bear attacked and bit one of the dogs, and when the owner tried to intervene, the bear bit him on the leg.

Physical Encounter with Bear - McLean Game Refuge Sergeant Brad Chase provides some information about a physical encounter today between a man, the dogs he was caring for and a bear in the McLean Game Refuge off Firetown Road. It occurred between 7:30 and 8:00 am this morning about 20 minutes into the trail from Firetown Road. Posted by Simsbury, CT Police Department on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Police say the man's leg wound was 'superficial' and he went for medical treatment on his own. The wounded dog is being treated at a veterinarian.

But one of the three dogs, a 50-pound Golden Retriever named Lucy, got away from the man in the commotion and is still missing. She is trailing a pink leash. Anyone who sees the dog is encouraged to contact police immediately.