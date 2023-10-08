Granby police investigate after man attempts to lure kids into truck

The Granby Police Department continues to investigate the incident and is looking for the public's assistance to help identify the people inside the pick-up truck.

GRANBY, Conn. — Granby police are investigating after a group of kids at Cumberland Farms were told to get in a van or else they would be poisoned.

According to police, on Friday at around 2:50 p.m., police received a call about kids who were confronted by several people inside a pick-up truck while walking through the Cumberland Farms parking lot on Hartford Avenue.

Police said that it was reported that the pick-up truck stopped near the kids and the passenger from inside the pick-up truck told them to get into the truck or "they would poison them".

No one was harmed at the time, according to police. The pick-up truck was last seen traveling westbound down Hartford Avenue.

Police said that based on the investigation, it is unclear if the statement made to the kids was with ill intent, or if it was an act to frighten them.

The Granby Police Department continues to investigate the incident and is looking for the public's assistance to help identify the people inside the pick-up truck.

Police said the passenger who allegedly made the statement was described as a light-skinned male, in his late 20s to 30s, having either a dark beard or goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backward.

A surveillance video from a nearby business was able to capture photos of a pick-up truck that matched the description provided by witnesses.

Police said the pick-up truck was described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that may help identify the occupants in the pick-up is asked to contact Ofc. Dzierzgowski or Det. Dowd of the Granby Police Department at (860)-844-5335.

