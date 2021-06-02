Montville man charged after allegedly displaying knife, yelling threats and racial slurs during road rage incident

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a suspect yelling threats and racial slurs.
According to a release, officers responded to the area of Broad Street shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of threats.
Witnesses told New London PD that two drivers pulled into a parking lot and one got out of the car, yelling threatening language and racial slurs at the other.
It was reported that the man, later identified as 58-year-old Tracy Delillo of Montville, also displayed a large knife during the incident.
Police said two knives were recovered at the scene.
Delillo faces the following charges:
- 2nd degree Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias
- 2nd degree Threatening
- 2nd degree Breach of Peace
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0.
Anonymous information may be submitted via the NLPD Tips 411 system by texting " NLPDTip" plus the information to Tip411(847411) or by clicking "Submit a Tip" on the NLPD Facebook page.
