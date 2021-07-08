x
Man charged after Waterbury PD seize drugs, gun and cash

Police said they observed 42-year-old Yamil Carreras conducting hand to hand illegal narcotics sales on Baldwin Street.
Credit: Waterbury PD

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man faced a judge Thursday on multiple charges after police located a gun, drugs and some cash in his possession.

Waterbury PD said on Wednesday afternoon, officers saw a male identified as 42-year-old Yamil Carreras conducting hand to hand illegal narcotics sales on Baldwin Street.

According to a release, officers locating the following items in a bag on Carreras:

  • 145 vials of crack cocaine (55.6) grams
  • 24 bags of cocaine (2.8 grams
  • 54 bags of heroin
  • One loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM Semi Auto Pistol (6 rounds)
  • $507

Officials said due to a 2014 illegal drug sales conviction, Carreras is prohibited from carrying firearms.

Credit: Waterbury PD

He faces the following charges:

  • Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
  • Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Possession of a ½ or more of cocaine in free base form.
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Illegal possession near a school zone

