Man charged after Waterbury PD seize drugs, gun and cash

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man faced a judge Thursday on multiple charges after police located a gun, drugs and some cash in his possession.
Waterbury PD said on Wednesday afternoon, officers saw a male identified as 42-year-old Yamil Carreras conducting hand to hand illegal narcotics sales on Baldwin Street.
According to a release, officers locating the following items in a bag on Carreras:
- 145 vials of crack cocaine (55.6) grams
- 24 bags of cocaine (2.8 grams
- 54 bags of heroin
- One loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM Semi Auto Pistol (6 rounds)
- $507
Officials said due to a 2014 illegal drug sales conviction, Carreras is prohibited from carrying firearms.
He faces the following charges:
- Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
- Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition
- Possession of a high capacity magazine
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Possession of a ½ or more of cocaine in free base form.
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Illegal possession near a school zone
