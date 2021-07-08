Man charged after Waterbury PD seize drugs, gun and cash

Police said they observed 42-year-old Yamil Carreras conducting hand to hand illegal narcotics sales on Baldwin Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man faced a judge Thursday on multiple charges after police located a gun, drugs and some cash in his possession.

Waterbury PD said on Wednesday afternoon, officers saw a male identified as 42-year-old Yamil Carreras conducting hand to hand illegal narcotics sales on Baldwin Street.

According to a release, officers locating the following items in a bag on Carreras:

145 vials of crack cocaine (55.6) grams

24 bags of cocaine (2.8 grams

54 bags of heroin

One loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM Semi Auto Pistol (6 rounds)

$507

Officials said due to a 2014 illegal drug sales conviction, Carreras is prohibited from carrying firearms.

He faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Possession of a ½ or more of cocaine in free base form.

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Illegal possession near a school zone

