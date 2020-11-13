19-year-old charged after punching, spitting at Southington police officers during arrest

Following the incident, Dibble was charged with two counts of Violating a Protective Order and four counts of Assault on Police personnel.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A man is facing charges after a incident that led to him assault police personnel.

Police say they responded at approximately midnight Monday to a residence on Pleasant Street for a reported violation of an active Protective Order.

Upon arrival, officers located the offender 19-year-old Maximilian Dibble in a bedroom, where he was gathering some of his belongings and became verbally aggressive to officers.

Southington PD said once outside Dibble began pacing and making movements, appearing to look for an opportunity to run away from officers.

He pulled away when officers attempted to handcuff him, formed a closed fist and struck an officer in his left eye and cheek bone, officials said.

According to a release, two officers were punched in the head while attempting to place Dibble under arrest. He also spit twice in the face of a third officer when being placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle, police said.

