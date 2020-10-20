Arrest made in September murder of Bridgeport man found shot in a car

32-year-old Ricardo Torres was charged with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The above video aired on September 24.*

Police have made an arrest in the September 24 murder of a 44-year-old man.

Jorge Tirado was found in the driver's seat of a crashed car at the intersection of Fox Street and Canfield Avenue with a gunshot wound to his torso.

On Tuesday, a Bridgeport detective arrested 32-year-old Ricardo Torres.

Torres faces the following charges:

Murder

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit