Man charged for ATM fraud at Santander Bank in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged for fraudulent use of an ATM machine.

Southington PD responded back in August to the ATM located at Santander Bank on Queen Street for an investigation of fraudulent use.

The bank manager told police at that time, Santander Bank was experiencing ATM cash outs throughout Connecticut, involving out-of-state individuals using multiple cards to withdrawal thousands of dollars fraudulently from the machines.

According to officials, a “glitch” was allowing users to enter a withdraw amount, then hit the back button and enter their own choice of denominations.

For example, a $20 withdrawal could be changed to a $220 withdrawal, while only withdrawing the initial transaction amount.

After photographs and video surveillance of suspects inside the ATM vestibule were given to police, detectives observed 26-year-old Gregory Beaumont, of New York return to the bank.

Beaumont matched a suspect description, officials said.

According to police, he denied earlier use of the ATM or stolen ATM cards, stating he had a “twin brother,” one year younger than him, who was unable to be identified.

However, surveillance captured Beaumont, in fact, entering the ATM vestibule with other individuals and making multiple transactions for approximately 45 minutes.

Officials believe he made a total of 51 separate transactions, withdrawing $210 with each transaction, totaling $10,710.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Beaumont in January with a $50,000 court set bond.

He turned himself in to Southington PD on February 3 and was processed for the 2nd degree Larceny charges and Fraudulent Use of an Automated Teller Machine.