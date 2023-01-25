Man charged in 2022 Farmington crash that killed 2

Police said the truck driven by Sean Jackson went across the median and struck cars traveling in the other direction.

Example video title will go here for this video

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Note: The video above is from January 2022

A Southington man was charged with negligent homicide as a result of a January 2022 crash in Farmington that killed two people and injured two others.

Nia McDougald, 20, of Windsor and Chancellor Ross, 22, of Hartford were killed in the four-car crash that shut down Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Jan. 11, 2022.

Sean Jackson, 57, of Southington, was charged with two counts of negligent homicide, failure to maintain insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Connecticut State Police said investigators determined that the Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on I-84 when the vehicle he was driving struck another in the next lane. The Ford then swung to the left, left the highway traveling across the median and struck a car in the westbound lane, and came to rest on the vehicle with McDougald and Ross. Their car then struck another vehicle.

State Police said Jackson was driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle at the time of the crash. He did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.