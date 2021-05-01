Man charged in assault on elderly victim at Stop & Shop in Bridgeport

A 74-year-old victim was returning bottles and cans at the time of the assault, police said. 49-year-old Verrol Clarke's bond has been set at $25,000.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials say a man is in custody after he was observed Thursday by an officer who says he matched the description of an individual “Wanted for Assault.”

That assault incident occurred last September at the Stop & Shop on Main Street in Bridgeport.

The victim was treated at the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect taken into custody was identified as 49-year-old Verrol Clarke.

He faces charges of: 1st degree Reckless Endangerment and one count of Assault of an Elderly Victim.